“100 Years Of Cole Porter” show to benefit Kids Need Music; a program to enable youth to play instruments

CHATHAM– Kids Need Music, founded locally in 2014 to buy instruments for Hudson area school students eager to learn to play, presents “100 Years of Cole Porter” at the Spencertown Academy on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2 -4 p.m. and at 5 p.m. The 2 p.m. show is sold out.

Kids Need Music founder Craig Bender, who is a member of The Chatham Synagogue/Netivot Torah, said, “Our goal is to raise $12,000 to purchase 50 band instruments for the school to loan to students. When they graduate high school, their instruments will be refurbished and loaned again to incoming 4rd graders.” Bender says that Kids Need Music also is partnering with Harmony Project Hudson to start a string orchestra at the Hudson school. He adds that any child who shows a genuine interest and willingness to practice is a candidate for a loaned instrument.

“100 Years of Cole Porter” will feature pianist and composer Lincoln Mayorga, vocalist and pianist Sheri Bauer- Mayorga.

Tickets to the benefit, which is co-sponsored by The Chatham Synagogue/Netivot Torah, may be purchased at spencertownacademy.org. Information may be obtained by calling 518-392-1454.