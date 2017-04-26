2017 JCC Capital Region Maccabi to offer more than sports

The 2017 JCC Capital Region Maccabi Games will be Aug. 6-11. The week of the Games will not only highlight athletic prowess — but it’s also an opportunity for the Jewish teen athletes to meet others from across the country and around the world.

Maccabi volunteer Lauren Finkle has been planning the special events portion of the Games. “It’s an exciting time for the participants, but it’s also a truly exciting opportunity for us as the host city,” says Finkle. “We look forward to extending these young athletes a warm welcome, and enhancing their time together.”

100 volunteers are needed to help facilitate each special event, according to Maccabi Games planners.

The events calendar for the 2017 JCC Capital Region Maccabi Games includes:

Sunday, Aug. 6 – Opening Ceremonies at the Times Union Center

Activities will feature: parade of athletes and coaches, a tribute to the Israeli athletes killed in the Munich Olympics, performances by The Maccabeats, lighting of the torch. This event will be open to the public, however online pre-registration is required. 100 volunteers are needed to help usher and assist the athletes.

Monday, Aug, 7 – Athlete Social Event

Athletes will gather at the SEFCU Arena for an evening of games and dancing. The event is for Maccabi participants only. 100 volunteers will be needed to chaperone, serve food and assist with games.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 – Host Family Fun

No formal events will be held, instead, host families are encouraged to spend the evening with their visiting athletes. Suggestions for the evening include: a barbecue, a visit to one of the Center’s for a swim, or a get together with another host family.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 – Athlete Social Event

Athletes will have an opportunity to bowl, play video games and dance at Lucky Strike at the Crossgates Mall. The event is for Maccabi participants only. 100 volunteers will be needed to chaperone and serve food.

Thursday, Aug. 10 – Athlete Social Event

Athletes will celebrate the week at the Capital Region JCC Maccabi Games closing party at its hub, Guilderland High School. Food, games, dancing —plus a send-off for visiting athletes, host families invited! — will round out the evening.

The closing party is for Maccabi athletes, coaches, delegation heads and volunteers only. Host families are invited to join for the send-off ceremony at the end of the evening. 100 volunteers will be needed to serve food and assist with games.

Pre-registration for Maccabi participation is required. Registration for the opening ceremonies and/or to volunteer, is possible on the website www.CapitalRegionJCCMaccabi.org.

Jr. Maccabi lists social events

Jr. Maccabi kicked off this year with social events aimed at bringing together younger athletes, ages 8-12. Spearheaded by the JCC of Schenectady’s (SJCC) Programming Director Andy Katz and Fitness and Wellness Director Josh Wagner, Jr. the Maccabi began its season with an afternoon of dodgeball, kickball and ice cream sundaes on Feb. 5.

Subsequent events have included bowling, an afternoon of lunch and trivia games, and a visit to Flight Trampoline Park.

Upcoming events include: May 7 —Jr. Maccabi Games in Wilmington, Del.; May 13 – Kickoff Party for the Maccabi Games/Evening Swim at the SJCC; July 30 — Pool Party/Lunch at the SJCC.