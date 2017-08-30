21st “Fall for Art” fundraiser to be held Sept. 7 at The Chateau in Kingston

KINGSTON– The 21st annual “Fall for Art,” a juried art show, sale and fund–raising cocktail reception, hosted by the Jewish Federation of Ulster County, will feature 29 Hudson Valley artists representing a variety of mediums including: painting, pottery, photography, glass art, jewelry, fiber, wood and mixed media. The event is set for Thursday, Sept, 7, at The Chateau in Kingston from 5-9 p.m.

Proceeds from art sale support the Federation and Ulster not-for-profit organizations including: the Hudson Valley Food Bank, Family of Woodstock, CASA, People’s Place, Angel Food East, and Jewish Family Services. Each year a recipient is selected and the 2017 beneficiary is The Kingston Library, which has been invited to select $1,000 worth of artwork from the show to enhance their newly renovated Franklin Street entrance.

Art lovers and supporters have the opportunity to personally meet the artists and purchase their work.

Reservations are $45 in advance or $50 at the door and may be obtained on-line at www.fallforart.org; or by calling 845-338-8131.

The Federation office at 845-338-8131, e–mail: info@fallforart.org can provide details.

2017 participating artists include: Janet Baskerville, jewelry; Sara Beames, glass; Neville Bean, textiles; Miriam Bisceglia, fiber; Jen Bulay, encaustic; Michael Citron, photography; Sherri Cohen, jewelry and Judaica; Nancy Donskoj, photography; Joan Ensminger, kiln formed glass; John Fischer, photography; John Franklin, turned wood; Alexa Ginsburg, fiber; Deborah Goldman, porcelain; Betsy Goldman, mixed media; Glenn Grubard, mixed media; Melanie Hall, illustrated books; Louise Lefkovits, mixed media; Joanne Martignoni, watercolor; Lissa Queeney Matthews, jewelry; Amy McAden, babyknits; Joanne Miller, jewelry; Fran Raia, fiber; Leslie Reich, ceramics; Sally Rothchild, ceramics; Veronica Russo, graphite; Raychel Wengenroth, silversmith; Christine Yates, mixed media; and Liz Horn and Ron Zukor, jewelry.