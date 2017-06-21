$65,000 for the North Country Jewish community raised at the Jewish Federation annual event

SARATOGA SPRINGS– The Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York recently hosted its 16th annual North Country Event at the Saratoga City Center. Prof. Stephen Berk presented on, “Putin, Israel, and Foreign Policy in the Time of Trump.” The evening raised over $65,000 for the North Country Jewish community. Pictured from left: Stephen Krakower, Saratoga campaign chairman; Rabbi Joseph Solomon; Rabbi Jonathan Rubenstein, former Saratoga campaign chairman and co-rabbi of Temple Sinai; Jack Zuckerman, Saratoga advisory committee; Phyllis Wang, vice chairwoman of grants, allocation and program review; Mayor Joanne Yepsen; Rabbi Dr. Linda Motzkin, former Saratoga campaign chairwoman and co-rabbi of Temple Sinai; Raizel and Rabbi Abba Rubin, recruitment committee and Saratoga Chabad directors; Dr. David Morrison, Saratoga event co-chairman; and Prof. Berk, keynote speaker, Union College.