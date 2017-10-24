Our next print edition will be October 26.
Our next eNews will be October 26.

Candle Lighting Time for Albany, NY:
Friday, October 27, 2017 5:36 pm

A Trove of Yiddish Artifacts Rescued From the Nazis, and Oblivion

A page from an astronomical manuscript written and illustrated by Issachar Bee Carmoly in 1731, part of a forthcoming display at the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research. Credit Kevin Hagen for The New York Times

By JOSEPH BERGER
The New York Times

In one of their odder and more chilling moves, the Nazis occupying Lithuania once collected Yiddish and Hebrew books and documents, hoping to create a reference collection about a people they intended to annihilate.

Even stranger, they appointed Jewish intellectuals and poets to select the choicest pearls for study.

These workers, assigned to sift through a major Jewish library in Vilna, Vilnius in Lithuanian, ended up hiding thousands of books and papers from the Nazis, smuggling them out under their clothing, and squirreling them away in attics and underground bunkers.

In 1991, a large part of the collection was found in the basement of a Vilnius church, and were hailed as important artifacts of Jewish history.

To read the complete story, please click here.

 

Byjwadmin
On October 23, 2017
NewsScience
0
0

Related Articles

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*