A young Jewish girl’s escape to freedom during the Holocaust is theme of SJCC’s Film Fest movie on Nov. 11/12

SCHENECTADY–The third film of 2017-2018 Jewish Film Festival series, “Fanny’s Journey (Le Voyage de Fanny),” will be shown at the Robert and Dorothy Ludwig Schenectady Jewish Community Center on the Golub Family Campus at 2565 Balltown Rd., Schenectady, on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7:15 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov.12, at 2 p.m. Paul Zonderman, JWV Schenectady Post 106 commander, will be the discussion leader after the film on Saturday. Prof. Stephen Berk of Union College will speak after the screening on Sunday.

Based on an autobiographical novel by Fanny Ben-Ami, “Fanny’s Journey” begins as Fanny (played by newcomer Léonie Souchaud) and her younger sisters are sent to a boarding school in France’s neutral zone after the arrest of her father in Paris in World War II., Fanny and her sisters are then moved to a foster home for Jewish children in Italy where they come under the eye of Madame Forman (César-winning actress Cécile de France). As the Nazis press into Italy, the children are forced to flee once again. Suddenly left on their own, the children, with Fanny in the lead, understand that they must do the impossible and reach the Swiss border and freedom.

Directed by Lola Doillon, “Fanny’s Journey” has been praised for “impressive period details and fine camerawork.” Doillon has said that the movie is a work of fiction inspired by Ben-Ami’s story and that the clear message is that atrocities toward the Jewish people may have been in the past, but they should never be forgotten.

Now in her late 80s, Ben-Ami had been apprehensive about the making of the film and has said that while some parts of her story were changed for better movie-making (in real life, Ben-Ami led 28 children to freedom), she recognizes the value of telling the story to younger generations.

“Fanny’s Journey (Le Voyage de Fanny)” (2016), is 94 minutes, in French with English subtitles.

The film showing is co-sponsored with Schenectady Post 106, Jewish War Veterans of the United States.

Individual films are $5 per Schenectady JCC members and $10 per person for community members. Admission is free for students with a school ID. Admission includes film, discussion, and refreshments.

Judy Ben-Ami at 518-377-8803 can provide details.