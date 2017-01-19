AA Men’s Club to feature talk,‘What Every Dog Should Know About Quantum Physics’

SCHENECTADY–The Agudat Achim Men’s Club breakfast on Sunday, Jan. 22, will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a talk set for 10:15 a.m. by Union College Physics Prof. Chad Orzel, an atomic physicist working in the area of laser interactions with atoms. The program, “What Every Dog Should Know About Quantum Physics” at Agudat Achim Synagogue, 2117 Union St., is open to the community.

Orzel is the author of several books about modern physics, which were created after his extensive conversations with his rescue dog, Emmy, according to organizers. Orzel will share some of the wisdom that came about as a result of the conversations.

According to organizers, If Emmy can understand it so can you!

There is no charge for the talk, but there is a $7 charge for the breakfast. Reservations and details may be obtained by calling 518-393-9211.