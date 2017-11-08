Actress/ writer Alexandra Silber to be featured at Saratoga Jewish Book and Chanukah Sale

By DEBORAH SABIN

Broadway star Alexandra Silber will be the speaker at the fourth annual Jewish Book and Chanukah Sale on Sunday, Nov.12, at the Shaara Tfille Synagogue, 84 Weibel Ave., Saratoga Springs. Silber, who played the role of two of Tevye’s daughters in London and Broadway productions of “Fiddler on the Roof,” will speak at 1 p.m. about her recent novel, After Anatevka, and will then sign copies of her book. Admission for the Silber program is $5. There is no charge for admission to the book sale, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which will feature a variety of Jewish-themed books or books by Jewish authors.

After Anatevka, published in July 2017, is the story of Teyve’s daughter, Hodel and features a forward by Sheldon Harnick, the Pulitzer Prize winning lyricist of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

Silber recently provided answers to several questions posed by the organizers of the event, the Sisterhood of Congregation Shaara Tfille.

You’ve performed in two productions of “Fiddler on The Roof.” What led you to the play, first in London and then in New York?

As is often the case with the acting profession, we don’t often get choices for the opportunities that come our way. In both instances, the auditions presented themselves and I knew I had a lot to say about these characters as a descendent from the Pale of Settlement, as a strong woman, and as a woman deeply connected to her family.

Many questions are left unanswered at the end of the play. Why did you choose to make Hodel’s story the basis of your novel?

Hodel took on a deeper significance for me than any other character I’d ever portrayed, mostly because when I began rehearsing her in London I was coming to terms with the death of my father five years earlier at the age of 18. Hodel’s final scene is not only an assertion of her adult autonomy; it is also her chance to say goodbye to her father—a chance I was personally lacking in my real life. When Hodel says “Papa, God alone knows when we shall see each other again,” it was more to me than just a piece of brilliant dialogue.

When did you start writing After Anatevka and did the writing process affect how you approached your role in the play?

I began writing the book about a year after I completed playing Hodel, so it did not have an impact on her portrayal. However, it did have a great impact on my portrayal of Tzeitel on Broadway.

In what way did your role as Tzeitel affect your writing of what is basically Hodel’s story?

I realized that I had judged Tzeitel, not unlike the way siblings judge one another growing up and come to understand the complexities more finely as they grow up. The result is a real dialogue between my older and younger “selves” that I believe is one of the strongest parts of the narrative.

What is the reaction of readers who attend your book signings and events? Do you have to be familiar with the play, or Sholom Aleichem’s stories to appreciate the book?

The piece is accessible to all, as it works as a stand-alone story. If you know the Sholom Aleichem and the musical, then that’s even better.

Your next book is White Hot Grief Parade, about the death of your father. How has After Anatevka impacted that book?

They are very much companion pieces. They say that all fiction is in some way non-fiction, after all.