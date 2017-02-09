AIPAC plans Albany program on Feb. 15

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a lobbying group that advocates pro-Israel policies to the Congress and the executive branch of the United States, has announced a free local community program will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Temple Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Rd., Albany. Jonathan Kessler will discuss “An Important Conversation about Israel and the Middle East in the Year Ahead” at 7 p.m.

Kessler is AIPAC’s director of strategic initiatives and is responsible for identifying organizational challenges and opportunities. Previously, Kessler was director of AIPAC’s campus efforts and led all student engagement across the country. He has served as a member of AIPAC’s senior staff since 2002.

Co-sponsors of the program are B’nai Sholom Reform Congregation, Congregation Agudat Achim • Congregation Beth Abraham-Jacob, Congregation Beth Emeth, Congregation Gates of Heaven, Congregation Ohav Shalom and Temple Israel of Albany.

A dessert will follow the program at 8 p.m.

Those planning to attend are asked to contact AIPAC’s Upstate New York Director Jordana Samot at jsamot@aipac.org, or 646-360-1532.