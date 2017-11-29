AIPAC representative to review challenges facing U.S. Zionists at Federation event set for Dec. 10

The Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York will host a community-wide joint affinity society event featuring Dr. Sharon Goldman of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. Goldman will discuss “Challenges Facing American Zionists in 2017” during the program at Agudat Achim Synagogue, 2117 Union St., Schenectady. The evening will include a dinner and dessert reception. The event is open to the entire Jewish community.

Goldman is the deputy director for AIPAC’s Northeast Region. She is responsible for managing AIPAC’s political, development, and communication efforts which work to advance AIPAC’s policy agenda in the tri-state area. Previously serving as its northeast regional political director, she managed AIPAC’s legislative mobilizations, conducted educational briefings with candidates, and tracked and analyzed local political races.

Goldman earned a doctorate in political science from Yale University. She was a National Science Foundation fellow. She served as an assistant professor of political science at Ramapo College before joining the AIPAC team.

Goldman previously spoke at a community-wide joint society event on the “Iran Nuclear Deal and the Future of the Middle East.” She also spoke during a Federation Mission to New York City.

The affinity groups sponsoring the program are the Brandeis Baruch Society for Jewish business, financial and legal professionals, the Chaim Weizmann Society for Jewish academic, government and technology professionals and the Maimonides Society for Jewish medical and health professionals.

For those making reservations prior to noon on Friday, Dec. 8, the cost to attend is $20 per person for ages, 20-40, and $30 for those older than 40. After that deadline, admission will be $40. Reservations may be made on-line at www.jewishfedny.org or by calling the Federation at 518-783-7800.

Event chairpersons representing the Brandeis Baruch Society are Lianne Pinchuk Wladis, Alan Lobel, and Randy Shapiro. Event chairpersons representing the Chaim Weizmann Society are Gary Ginsburg, Dr. Malcolm Sherman, and Eric Schwartz. Event chairpersons representing the Maimonides Society are Dr. Rachelle Brilliant, Dr. Michael Fuhrman, and Dr. Eric Moses.