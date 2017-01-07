AJCC Holds pre-Chanukah Celebration

The Jewish World has selected a subscriber from the newspaper’s subscription database, and will send Faith and Mitchell Silver of Niskayuna, a copy of Reading Ruth edited by Judith A Kates and Gail Twersky Riemer.

12-22 Mary Ann Cooper of Schenectady, a copy of The Girls Of Room 28, by Hannelore Brenner.

12-8 Richard Smith of Albany, a copy of The New Rabbi, by Stephen Freed.

The newspaper has been sending gifts to subscribers each time the paper is published.