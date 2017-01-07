Our next print edition will be January 5.
Our next Enews will be January 5.
AJCC Holds pre-Chanukah Celebration
The Albany Jewish Community Center’s senior adult program recently held a pre-Chanukah celebration with a piano concert of Jewish music performed by Al Fedak- followed by a dinner. One hundred and nine people attended. Among them were:
Standing: Nancy Siegel, Mollie Larner, Audrey Sheingold, Marion Kuritz and seated: Bill Marin, Muriel Marin, and Esther Sherer.
Standing: Rita York and seated: Anne Hausgaard.
Bea Glucksman
Standing: Herb Weisburgh, Marilyn Weisburgh, Jan Rubenstein, Joanne Berkun, Helene Ainspan, Barbara Berkun and seated: Joan Paley, Richard Berkun, and Eugene Berkun.