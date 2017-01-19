AJCC lists Cinema International January movie

ALBANY–The Albany Jewish Community Center (AJCC) will present the fourth film in the Cinema International at the J Series, “The Kind Words,” Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. The film will be screened at the Center, 340 Whitehall Rd., Albany.

Produced in 2015, and presented in French and Hebrew with English subtitles, the movie tells the story of three Jewish Israeli siblings on a search for their real father. As embittered, spiky-tempered restaurateur, Dorona, and her two very dissimilar brothers—the older an unsettled Orthodox father, and the younger a bisexual bar owner— piece together the secrets of their past, Dorona attempts to reconcile her strained relationship with her husband, while her brothers grapple with issues of familial, religious and ethnic identity.

Pricing for the 113-minute comedy/ drama is $8, or $5 for JCC members. Details may be obtained from lindaf@albanyjcc.org, or by calling Linda Finkle at 438-6651, ext. 109.