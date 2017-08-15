American Sephardi Music Festival at The Center for the Jewish History set for Aug. 24, 27, 28

The first American Sephardi Music Festival, hosted by the American Sephardi Federation and directed by David Serero, will take place on three days: Aug. 24, 27 and 28, at The Center for the Jewish History, 15 W 16th St., New York City.

“The Mission of this festival is to bring talents from all over the world who showcase the Sephardic music from yesterday but with a modern touch. I’m very proud to bring this variety of Sephardi music presented from pure Sephardic songs performance, to the mix of Arabic and jazz, jazz in a Sephardi style, to Sephardic influence in opera,” said Serero, who selected the artists.

PROGRAM:

Aug. 24:

7 p.m.: Gerard Edery – Three Religions, Three Faiths

9 p.m.: Francoise Atlan – An Intimate Evening of Andalusian and Sephardi music

Aug. 27

1 p.m.: Sarah Aroeste – Ladino Music Transformed from Yesterday to Today

3 p.m.: Gerard Edery – Treasures Of World Song

5 p.m.: Nashaz – Arabic Jazz Ensemble

7 p.m.: Adam Maalouf and the Future Tribe – Where the Ancient meets the Modern

9 p.m.: Steven Chera and the Bob Kaye Trio – A Sephardi on Jazz!

Aug. 28:

7 p.m.: Itamar Borochov – Jazz between Middle Eastern Traditions

8:45 p.m.: David Serero – A Sephardi on Opera!

Tickets are from $20 to $40. Ticket information is available at www.brownpapertickets.com or 1-800-838-3006

The American Sephardi Federation (AFS) preserves and promotes the history, traditions, and culture of Sephardic communities as an integral part of the Jewish experience. ASF hosts cultural events and exhibitions, produces the online Sephardi World Weekly, Sephardi Ideas Monthly and in print The Sephardi Report publications, supports research, scholarship, and the National Sephardic Library, and represents the Sephardi voice in diplomatic and Jewish communal affairs as a member of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and World Jewish Congress.

Webpage is www.americansephardi.org.

About the Artists:

DAVID SERERO, artistic director / producer , Aug. 28 at 8:45 p.m.— A Sephardi on Opera! (Followed by the closing party).

French opera star and Actor David Serero has performed over 1,200 concerts, recorded 20 albums and played in films and TV series. His repertoire ranges from opera, musicals, and world music. He enjoys bringing his Sephardic origins in Classics. Among his various recorded albums, he has released “Sephardi,” an album of Sephardi music and recently “Baritone Opera Arias.” www.davidserero.com

GERARD EDERY: Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. — Three Religions, Three Faiths, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m.: Treasures of World Song.

Gerard Edery received his music degrees from the Manhattan School of Music in New York City. Highlights of Edery’s performing career have include performances at Zankel Hall (Carnegie Hall), Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, Merkin Concert Hall, Florence Gould Hall, and The United Nations in both New York City and Geneva, The Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C., Seiji Ozawa Hall at Tanglewood, the Fez International Festival of Sacred Music in Morocco, the Festival Cervantino in Mexico, the Jewish Music Festival in Amsterdam, the Vilnius International Folk Festival, the Pax Sacred Music Festival and the Klaipeda Concert Series (with chamber orchestra) in Lithuania. In addition to his concert schedule, he has released 17 CDs on the Sefarad

Records label and the Sephardic Songbook. www.gerardedery.com

FRANCOISE ATLAN: Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. —Andalusian and Sephardic Songs

An artist with a double culture, endowed with a vocal expression, a style and a unique technique, her Judeo-Berber roots naturally led her to become passionate about the Mediterranean vocal heritage, in particular the Judaeo-Spanish and Judeo-Arab traditions, while pursuing her career as a lyric singer.

She, a soprano, singsi n Arabic, Hebrew, Spanish and the Sephardic language Ladino. FrancoiseAtlan.bpt.me or 1.800.838.3006

SARAH AROESTE: Aug. 27 at 3p.m. — Ladino Music Transformed from Yesterday to Today.



International Ladino singer/songwriter Sarah Aroeste weaves stories from her personal family history, together with song, in this multi-media interactive presentation. Using sound clips, videos, and live music, Aroeste will demonstrate with her unique linguistic interpretations, modern technologies, and contemporary musical arrangements how Ladino music and culture is developing and still has a vibrant life.

She draws upon her family roots from Greece and Macedonia (via Medieval Spain). Aroeste has released four Ladino recordings: A la Una: In the Beginning (2003), Puertas (2007), Gracia (2012), and Ora de Despertar (2016), the first ever all-original Ladino children album and animated cartoon series. She will be releasing Together/Endjuntos. The first bilingual Ladino/English holiday album, this fall 2. In 2014 Aroeste won the Sephardic prize at the International Jewish Music Festival in Amsterdam, and in 2015 she represented the USA in the International Sephardic Music Festival in Cordoba, Spain. www.saraharoeste.com

NASHAZ: Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. —Arabic Jazz Ensemble

Nashaz is an expression of Brian Prunka’s lifelong devotion to both Arabic music and jazz. Through his oud playing, improvisations and compositions, He finds common threads and natural sympathies between the disparate traditions of jazz and the maqam music of the middle east and North Africa.

He has performed throughout the U.S. and internationally with Simon Shaheen, Michael Bates, Ravish Momin, the New York Arabic Orchestra, the Vancouver International Orchestra, Zikrayat, the Near East River Ensemble. Other members of Nashaz joining in this concert will be Matt Darriau on clarinet and saxophone (Paradox Trio, Klezmatics), Kenny Warren on trumpet (Slavic Soul Part, Sway Machinery), andJohn Murchison on bass (Zikrayat, Ensemble Fanaa), and Dan Kurfirst on percussion. Nashazensemble.bpt.me or 1.800.838.3006

ADAM MAALOUF and the FUTURE TRIBE: Aug. at 7 p.m. — Where the Ancient meets the Modern

As a specialist in pantam (handpan), cello, & percussion from around the world, Adam’s interpretation of World Music is channeled through genre-bending compositions for solo and ensembles.

Future Tribe is an ensemble of global instrumentalists. The Tribe’s music is found where the modern meets the ancient, where the Pantam (or handpan) meets ancient or traditional styles of music from around the globe. Pantam is the name of the “flying saucer” instrument invented in 2000, and the word stems from the combination of the Pan from Trinidad, and the Ghatam (clay pot drum) from South India. Maalouf’s music is presented with a range of traditional musicians playing Indian Tabla, Arabic Vocal, Bansuri Flute, Middle Eastern Percussion, Guitar, Trumpet, Turkish Oud and Nay. AdamMaalouf.bpt.me or 1.800.838.3006

STEVEN CHERA: Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. — A Sephardi on Jazz Music

Steven Chera will sing classics with a fresh, new, jazzy sound of tunes from his most recent album, The Classic Standards – Volume 1. StevenChera.bpt.me or 1.800.838.3006

ITAMAR BOROCHOV: Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. —Jazz between Middle Eastern traditions

Israeli-born, Brooklyn-based trumpeter and composer Itamar Borochov connects lower Manhattan to North Africa, modern Israel and ancient Bukhara.

Immersed in the jazz tradition, Borochov’s search for his personal roots resulted in an ever-expanding love for Arab and Pan-African musical sensibilities a natural palette for a trumpeter-composer raised in Jaffa, an integrated Muslim-Jewish-Christian city. ItamarBorochov.bpt.me or 1.800.838.3006