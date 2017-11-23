Our next print edition will be November 23.
Our next eNews will be November 23.

Candle Lighting Time for Albany, NY:
Friday, November 24, 2017 4:07 pm

Area photographer’s WW2 negatives focus on 1945 seder in Guam

Combat Photographer Emanuel (Manny) Weinstock with his camera. (Photo courtesy of the Weinstock family)

Elain Ikler of Saratoga Springs recently contacted The Jewish World to tell us that her nephew Michael Weinstock of Great Neck had found photos and negatives from World War 2, many taken by her late father Emanuel (Manny) Weinstock. The 80 photos were found in a bedroom closet at Michael Weinstock’s father’s home in Albany. The Weinstock grandson had the negatives developed in April and discovered photos of a Pesach seder in 1945 that had been held in Guam for 2,700 sailors and soldiers. Previously there were no known photos of the seder.

Emanuel Weinstock, a wedding photographer when drafted in 1944, was sent to the Pacific theater as a combat photographer. He operated a photography

Passover seder held for 2,700 servicemen in Guam in 1945. Rabbi David I. Cedarbaum helps to conduct the seder. Emanuel Weinstock is shown at bottom. far right. (Photo courtesy of the Weinstock family)

studio in Albany after the war. It was explained that during the war Weinstock would send a negative not censored by the military and not specifically related to the war, with his letters to his wife and children. Some were his work, and some were taken by his comrades, other combat photographers.

Byjwadmin
On November 22, 2017
CommunityPhotography
0
0

Related Articles

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*