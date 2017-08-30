Be safe: Not Sorry! Federation lists security/safety program for Jewish groups

The annual safety and security preparedness program for Jewish community congregations and organizations is slated for on Wednesday Sept, 6, at 10 a.m.at the Federation Community Services Building, The Golub Center, 184 Washington Avenue Ext,, Albany.

The security program will feature Vadim Thomas, special agent in charge of the FBI Albany Division and an update from the New York State Police Counterterrorism Investigator, John Casey. The program will provide an overview of recent events and address any concerns related to security. Members of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and local law enforcement will participate.

A training program: “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events” will be presented by the Albany Police Department Training Unit and Critical Asset Assessment Team.

Organizations are invited to send a representative to participate. Sara Mastro, at smastro@jewishfedny.org or 518-783-7800, ext. 232 has requested reservations by Friday, Sept. 1.