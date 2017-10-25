Berith Sholom to hold ‘The Conversation Shabbat’ on Oct. 27

TROY–Congregation Berith Sholom, 167 3rd St., Troy, will hold a “Conversation Shabbat” on Friday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m. The community is welcome to attend.

“The Conversation” is about communicating wishes for end-of-life care to loved ones. It’s also about how to live at near the end of life as well as how to die.

The topic is being discussed in congregations around the country, based on the work of the national organization, The Conversation Project, and locally in collaboration with Death with Dignity-Albany.

“Most people don’t want to talk about death —our loved ones’ or our own, “said congregant Bonnie Edelstein, who is director of Death with Dignity-Albany. “We think that if we don’t talk about it, it won’t happen. The reality is that it always feels too soon to have the conversation—until it is too late.”

The Oct. 27 Shabbat—and future discussions at Berith Sholom—will help guide people past resistance to talking about the inevitable and making sure that individuals learn how to make wishes known and respected, according to Edelstein.

The Congregation Berith Sholom office at 518-272-8872, or BerithSholom@gmail.com can provide details.