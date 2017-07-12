Berkshire Jewish Film Festival opens

The Berkshire Jewish Film Festival has announced its 31st consecutive season on six Mondays from July 10 through Aug. 14. The films will be presented in the Duffin Theater, Lenox Memorial High School, 197 East St., Lenox, Mass. Twelve films will be featured. A variety of films originating in the United States, Israel, the Netherlands, Denmark, Hungary and Poland will be shown at 4 and 8 p.m. All presentations are open to the public. The festival opens at 4 p.m. on July 10 with two short films. “Freedom Runners” is the story of an Israeli high school teacher who establishes a track team for African refugees and asylum seekers in South Tel Aviv. In “Joe’s Violin,” an Oscar nominated documentary, a donated musical instrument forges an improbable friendship between a 91-year old Holocaust survivor and a 12 year-old Bronx girl. At 8 p.m. the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict in settled on a soccer field in “The 90 Minute War.”

“Across the Waters” is slated for July 17 at 4 p.m. It relates how a Jewish musician and his family make a frantic escape from Nazi-occupied Denmark. The 8 p.m. showing, “My Hero Brother” depicts Israelis with Down syndrome embarking upon a demanding trek through the Himalayas.

The festival continues on July 24 at 4 p.m. with “Big Sonia,” a diminutive, warm, and affectionate Holocaust survivor with an oversized personality dispenses life lessons. Music meets the mob at 8p.m. with “Bang!

The Bert Berns Story” It is a biographical documentary about the life and career of Bert Berns, songwriter of hits including Twist, Shout, and Piece of My Heart.

“Keep Quiet,” a documentary, will be shown at 4 p.m. on July 31. Csanad Szegedi, a leading member of a far right party in Hungary, has built a career on denying the Holocaust and dehumanizing Jews, until he learns that his maternal grandparents were not only Jewish but survivors of the Holocaust. No film will be shown at 8 p.m.

On Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. “Bogdan’s Journey” portrays how a Polish Catholic psychologist persuades his community to confront its suppressed history of anti-Semitism and its murderous consequences. “Moos” at 8 p.m. is a Dutch dramedy with beguiling characters. A socially awkward young woman fulfills a lifelong dream to find her uniquely beautiful voice.

A cash–strapped party emcee and his devious uncle scheme to steal a secret recipe in “The Pickle Recipe” on Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. This genial family comedy stars Jon Dore, Oscar nominee David Paymer and Sex and the

City actress Lynn Cohen. “Who’s Gonna Love Me” at 8 p.m. tells the story of Saar, a 39 year old former Israeli army paratrooper living in London who discovers he is HIV positive and embarks on a journey of reconciliation with his religious family in Israel.

Matinees will be $7 and evening showings are $10. Information is available at www.knessetisrael.org, or 413-445-4872, ext. 10.