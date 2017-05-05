Bet Kafeh slated for this Saturday, May 6

ALBANY–The many talents of the region’s Jewish community will be on display at B’nai Sholom Reform Congregation’s 11th Bet Kafeh (“Coffeehouse”) on Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m. at the synagogue, 420 Whitehall Rd, Albany.

Hosted by singer/songwriters Phil Teumim, Will Vail and Jeff Klamka, the open mic event will showcase the singing, storytelling, poetry recitation and musicianship of the Jewish community. Everyone is invited to perform. Individuals may sign up in advance or at the door.

The admission is free, but donations appreciated, according to organizers.

Information, is available at ww.bnaisholomalbany.org or by calling 518-482-5283.