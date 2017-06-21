Beth Emeth estate/garage sale slated for June 24

ALBANY–Opening night for the Congregation Beth Emeth estate and garage sale will be on Saturday, June 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. with the sale continuing on Sunday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beth Emeth is located at 100 Academy Rd., Albany. The sale will be indoors.

Admission fee on Saturday is $10/person and the sale admission will be free on Sunday. A bag sale is set for Sunday, June 25, from 2 to 3 p.m. with bag prices of $5, $10 and $15 and on Monday, June 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. with bag prices of $1, $3 and $5.

The sale will include housewares, toys, games, men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, books, music, sporting goods, artwork, jewelry, computers, electronics, tvs and furniture.

Credit cards and checks will not be accepted. Questions may be directed to Margie Dorkin at mdorkin@nycap.rr.com.