Beth Emeth lists Chanukah gift buying opportunities

ALBANY–Congregation Beth Emeth has announced several opportunities for the community to buy gifts during the holiday season. The congregation is sponsoring its annual craft fair on Sunday, Nov. 19, a book fair from Dec. 3 -17 and will display its Chanukah Mitzvah Menorah for a month beginning on Nov. 24. Temple Beth Emeth is located at 100 Academy Rd., Albany. Proceeds from the craft fair and book sale will benefit the congregation’s Einhorn Center for Jewish Education.

The 7th annual Beth Emeth Craft Fair, slated for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature 50 vendors that will offer gifts ranging from handmade crafts to jewelry, housewares, art, cosmetics, accessories and clothing. ndependent vendors, crafters and direct marketing companies will be represented. Admission is free and information about the craft fair is available at Bethemethcraftfair@gmail.com.

The book fair will begin on Sunday, Dec. 3 and continue for two weeks. Books will be displayed in the temple lobby. During religious school hours, volunteers will man the book fair. During the work day, purchases may be made in the office.

The Chanukah Mitzvah Menorah, which will be in the temple lobby from Friday, Nov. 24 to Sunday, Dec. 17, allows people to choose a gift on the menorah to be given to four different organizations: Damien Center, Equinox, Parson’s Child and Family Center and Mary’s Corner. All gifts are purchased and returned to Beth Emeth unwrapped so they can be sorted and given to the correct organization before the holidays.

The types of gifts collected will range from clothing to art supplies to kitchen utensils to toys. Last year Beth Emeth collected 150 items for local families affiliated with these four organizations.