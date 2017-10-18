Our next print edition will be October 26.
Our next eNews will be October 19.

Candle Lighting Time for Albany, NY:
Friday, October 20, 2017 5:46 pm

Beth Emeth slates program on caring for aging parents

Lou Pierro

Katherine Rosenblatt

ALBANY–The Congregation Beth Emeth Reyut Committee will offer a free program, open to the community, entitled ‘Caring for a Parent’ from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22. Reyut Committee chairperson Katherine Rosenblatt and Elder Law attorney Lou Pierro will discuss tools and techniques to help parents age in place at the synagogue, 100 Academy Rd.

The two will help inform caregivers about the importance of legal planning and care options available to create a plan to pay for care while protecting savings and also share strategies on empowering loved ones to remain at home, while still getting the care they may need.

Pierro, who has more than 35 years of experience as an elder law attorney, is the founder of EverHome Care Advisors, a company that assists seniors and people with disabilities in the region.

Rosenblatt is an in-house geriatric care manager for EverHome Care Advisors and works with families to navigate health and long-term care systems.

Registration is available at 518-608-6998.

Byjwadmin
On October 18, 2017
EducationHealth & Living
0
0

Related Articles

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*