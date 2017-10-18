Beth Emeth slates program on caring for aging parents

ALBANY–The Congregation Beth Emeth Reyut Committee will offer a free program, open to the community, entitled ‘Caring for a Parent’ from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22. Reyut Committee chairperson Katherine Rosenblatt and Elder Law attorney Lou Pierro will discuss tools and techniques to help parents age in place at the synagogue, 100 Academy Rd.

The two will help inform caregivers about the importance of legal planning and care options available to create a plan to pay for care while protecting savings and also share strategies on empowering loved ones to remain at home, while still getting the care they may need.

Pierro, who has more than 35 years of experience as an elder law attorney, is the founder of EverHome Care Advisors, a company that assists seniors and people with disabilities in the region.

Rosenblatt is an in-house geriatric care manager for EverHome Care Advisors and works with families to navigate health and long-term care systems.

Registration is available at 518-608-6998.