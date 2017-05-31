Beth Emeth to celebrate 60th anniversary of Academy Road shul with Rabbi Daniel Wolk

ALBANY–Rabbi Daniel Wolk, son of Rabbi Samuel Wolk, a former Beth Emeth rabbi, will be the guest speaker at Beth Emeth’s confirmation/anniversary service on Friday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. The 60th anniversary program will be held at Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Rd., Albany.

It was during Rabbi Samuel Wolk’s leadership that the Academy Road temple (Beth Emeth’s present location), came into being, ratified at a congregational meeting in June, 1953. Seventeen acres were purchased the following year with Milton Alexander as chairperson of the building committee. Lewis Swyer was the builder and Percival Goodman, the architect. Despite an unfinished temple, the sanctuary incomplete, the religious school’s 10 grades commenced operations in its wing in February of 1957.

Dedication ceremonies were postponed due to the rabbi’s death on May 29 of that year. The formal dedication was held on Rosh Hashannah, September 1957.

Rabbi Daniel Wolk, who will reminisce about his father and the opening of the Academy Road building, was the congregational leader of Congregation Emanu-El of Westchester from 1967 to 2010. He is a graduate of Brown University and The Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR). He has served as a teacher of Old Testament Bible at The School of The Holy Child since 1973. He is a member of the Central Conference of American Rabbis.

Deb Sokoler at dsokoler@bethemethalbany.org or 436-9761, ext. 230 can provide details.