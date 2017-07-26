Beth Emeth to host annual Shabbat at SPAC

Beth Emeth will host its third annual Shabbat at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Friday, Aug. 18.

The evening will begin with an optional “meet and greet” at the jazz bar at the Hall of Springs, followed by dinner at 5:30 p.m. and an erev Shabbat service led by Rabbi Scott Shpeen and Cantor Jodi Schechtman at 7 p.m. both in the south portico of the Hall of Springs.

The group will then attend a concert by the Philadelphia Orchestra, which will perform Chopin’s Piano Concert No. 1 and Stravinsky’s “Petruska” at 8 p.m.

The cost for the dinner is $48/person with a reservation date of Aug. 5. Registration for the dinner may be made online at www.bethemethalbany.org. Organizers report that seating is limited.

Tickets for the performance of the Philadelphia Orchestra must be purchased separately at www.spac.org/events/orchestra.

Dinner options are available. Questions may be directed to Doreen Smith at doreen.cbe.spac@gmail.com or Susan Hager at susan.k.hager@gmail.com