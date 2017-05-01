Beth Emeth to show “Violins of Hope”

On Wednesday, April 19th, Congregation Beth Emeth, along with WMHT will be offering a free preview of the film, “Violins of Hope” The film documents the efforts to restore violins recovered from the Holocaust, and captures the lessons, the music, and what these restored instruments have brought to others. The film is part of Beth Emeth’s Lunch and Learn On Wednesday, April 19th, Congregation Beth Emeth, along with WMHT will be offering a free preview of the film, “Violins of Hope” The film documents the efforts to restore violins recovered from the Holocaust, and captures the lessons, the music, and what these restored instruments have brought to others. The film is part of Beth Emeth’s Lunch and Learn

This program is free and open to the community. Bring a bagged lunch; beverages and dessert will be provided. RSVP is requested by April 14th by contacting WMHT – rsvp@wmht or call 880-3400. Congregation Beth Emeth is located at 100 Academy Rd; Albany.