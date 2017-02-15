Beth Emeth’s Cantor Schechtman to serve on Union For Reform Judaism’s North American Board

Cantor Jodi Schechtman of Albany’s Congregation Beth Emeth is among 23 Reform Jewish leaders in North America recently elected to the board of trustees of the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ). She had previously served as an affiliate member of the URJ board representing the American Conference of Cantors (ACC) in her role as ACC’s director of organizational partnerships.

“It has been a privilege to serve on the URJ Board in an ex-officio capacity in my role as director of organizational partnerships of the American Conference of Cantors for the past eight years, and I am especially excited to now be a regular voting member of the NAB, representing both the ACC and Congregation Beth Emeth. I cannot think of a better way to channel my passion for the Reform Movement in a meaningful and impactful way,” said the cantor.

Prior to joining Congregation Beth Emeth, Schechtman served Temple Beth Am in Framingham, Mass. for 28 years. Schechtman, who plays guitar, piano and flute, said that she takes pride in staying current with what is happening within the greater Reform Movement and incorporating new music and innovations into her services and her teaching. While in Framingham, she was a member of the NEBC (New England Board of Cantors), was the first cantor appointed to the board of JCAM (the Jewish Cemetery Association of Massachusetts), and was a member of FICA (Framingham Interfaith Clergy Association).

“Our board members bring their dedication to the ideals of the Reform Movement and to the work of the URJ. They honor us with their service,” said Daryl Messinger, chairman of the URJ Board of Trustees. “I look forward to working together to enhance the URJ’s effectiveness as we shape the future of the Reform Movement, helping our congregations and communities envision and create a 21st Century Reform Judaism that is inclusive, adaptable and thriving,” he added.