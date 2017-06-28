Beth Emeth’s TRIBE to gather for Israeli dance, sushi on July 6; slates full July agenda

ALBANY–Congregation Beth Emeth’s newest community organization, the TRIBE will offer programming and opportunities to young Jewish professionals throughout July. Organizers report that the group has now formally organized a board and is planning a variety of summer activities.

Among the peer-organized social events, community action programs and professional development opportunities in July will be Israeli dance and sushi on Thursday, July 6; a bonfire at a TRIBE member’s home on Saturday, July 15; Hudson River Rafting in collaboration with the Beth Emeth Brotherhood on Sunday, July 16, and a Mel Brooks night at a TRIBE member’s home on Saturday, July 29.

Information may be obtained from www.bethemethalbany.org, or Andrew Abramowitz, andrew.ross.abramowitz@gamil.com.