Beth Israel Sisterhood plans January luncheon

SCHENECTADY–The Sisterhood of Beth Israel will hold its annual January luncheon on Monday, Jan. 16, at 12 p.m. Beth Israel congregants will prepare their favorite items and create a menu, which will include a hearty soup, healthy entrée, side dishes and desserts. The luncheon at the synagogue, 2195 Eastern Parkway, is open to the community.
Cost is $15 for members, $18 for non-members. Those planning to attend are asked to send checks to Sandy Miller, 2311 Dean St., Schenectady, 12309. She may be reached at 374-3335 for information.