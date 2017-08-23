Beth Israel’s third annual Labor Day barbecue is planned

SCHENECTADY_–Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, will be celebrated at Beth Israel Synagogue, 2195 Eastern Parkway, Schenectady, with the congregation’s third annual family barbecue, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Family, friends, and the entire community are invited to enjoy holiday foods, music and games.

The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for ages 3-10, with no charge for those under 3 years. Checks payable to Beth Israel will serve as reservations, and are requested by Tuesday, Aug. 29. The synagogue at 377-3700 or by e-mail at cbi2195@gmail.com can provide details.