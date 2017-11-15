Beth Sabo Novik, to be guest teller for The Interfaith Story Circle Nov. 16 at Berith Sholom

The Interfaith Story Circle of Albany, Schenectady and Troy, celebrating its 25th programing year, will feature how stories shift beliefs as its November theme. “The Power of Story to Shift Our Beliefs” has been slated for Thursday, Nov. 16, 2 from 7 – 9 p.m. Beth Sabo Novik, a teacher of religious school at Temple Sinai in Saratoga Springs, will be the guest teller at the program at the Berith Sholom Synagogue, 167 Third St., Troy.

Novik, is also a workshop facilitator, massage therapist, hypnotist, intuitive coach, wife and mom.

The community is welcome to attend and to share stories about how stories have shifted their beliefs. The program is free and open to the public.

Parking is available in the Russell Sage lot on the corner of Third and Division Streets. The entrance is in the alley from Division Street.

Tours of the synagogue will be offered at 6:30 p.m.

Gert Johnson, the founder of Interfaith Story Circle, at grsjohnson@aol.com or t 518-374-0637 can provide details.