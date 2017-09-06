Bethlehem Chabad building dedication set for Sept. 10

Rabbi Zalman Simon, co-director of Bethlehem Chabad has announced a dedication and ribbon cutting of the new home for the organization will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10. The program at 393 Delaware Ave., Delmar, will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. and is open to the community. Highlights of the program will include speeches by local dignitaries and community members, a ribbon cutting, a live musical ensemble, hors d’oeurve, and a show by an illusionist.

“This building allows Bethlehem Chabad to grow and continue to serve the growing Bethlehem Jewish community,” said Rabbi Zalman Simon, co-director of Bethlehem Chabad. He added that the 5,500 sq. foot building is “conveniently located at the center of Delmar community life and right near the Four Corners.”

The center houses a kosher kitchen, synagogue, offices, classrooms, food pantry and a social hall. The Bethlehem Chabad organization provides services for all ages and demographics of the local community. Programs include “Tiny Tots,” “Mommy and Me,” “JEP Kid’s Club,” adult education, holiday programming, and “Senior Connections.”

The rabbi reports that the organization’s former location was in a storefront in the Four Corners that was less than 1,000 square feet. Previously, the organization had to rent different venues to host larger events such as its community Passover seder and annual “Chanukah Wonderland.”



In the past year Bethlehem Chabad has held community events including “8 Lights First Night” on the last night of Chanukah and welcomed 700 people. Reservations and information may be obtained by calling 518- 439-3310, or at the website info@BethlehemChabad.com.