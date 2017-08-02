Big Galut(e) to entertain in Cooperstown

The Glimmerglass Festival will present a concert by klezmer ensemble Big Galut(e) on Tuesday Aug. 8, at 5 p.m. in the Pavilion, behind the mainstage, 7300 NY-80, Cooperstown.

In keeping with this season’s themes of home and community, the five-member ensemble will present a variety of music from the Jewish diaspora’s many homelands, including Old World dances, traditional folk songs, jazz tunes, and Yiddish-flavored takes on classic musicals.

Winners of the Simcha Prize at the 2017 International Jewish Music Festival in Amsterdam, this crossover quintet has been heard on PRI’s The World and WNYC’s New Sounds, and has performed at colleges and universities in chamber series, at the National Yiddish Book Center and New York Klezmer Series, and at synagogues and Jewish Community Centers nationwide.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth. Information may be obtained at www.glimmerglass.org or by calling 607-547-2255.