Bishop Scharfenberger to reflect on East European trip in Beth Emeth program on Nov. 10

Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger

ALBANY–Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger will share his thoughts about the Congregation Beth Emeth Eastern European trip with members of Beth Emeth and the general public on Friday, Nov. 10. The  free program, open to the community, will follow the Shabbat service at 5:30 p.m. at the temple, 100 Academy Rd., Albany.

The bishop will discuss his impressions of the trip to four East European cities: Vienna, Austria; Budapest, Hungary; Krakow, Poland and Prague in the Czech Republic, which is set for Oct. 28 to Nov. 8. The bishop is, at press time, planning to tour with a group of 40 congregants and Rabbi Scott Shpeen of the congregation, and Prof. Stephen Berk of Union College, who will discuss the various sites visited and the European Jewish history.

Scharfenberger was named 10th bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany succeeding Rev. Howard J. Hubbard in 2014.

Deb Sokoler at dsokoler@bethemethalbany.org or 436-9761, ext. 230 can provide details.

November 1, 2017
