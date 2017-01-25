B’nai B’rith Covenant Award to be presented to Mark W. Levine in April

ALBANY–Richard Seiden, president of the B’nai B’rith Gideon Lodge No. 140 of Albany, has announced that the organization will resume the presentation of the chapter’s Covenant Award on Friday, April 21, with a bestowal of the award to Mark W. Levine.

The award, honoring a Gideon Lodge member for outstanding service consistent with the principles of B’nai B’rith, will be at Temple Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Rd., Albany, at 5:30 p.m. in conjunction with a Shabbat service.

Following the service and the 65th presentation of the award, an oneg Shabbat, sponsored by Levine, and his wife Jane, will be held.

The community is invited to attend.

Levine, of Loudonville, is president of the Levine Memorial Chapel in Albany. A lifelong area resident, Levine attended Hudson Valley Community College earning a degree in mortuary science.

An active congregant with Beth Emeth, Levine is also a member of a variety of Capital District Jewish congregations.

Levine has been a member of The Independent Benevolent Society, where he served as past president, has been an officer of the Albany City Lodge of the Knights of Pythias, a member of the Capital District Funeral Directors Association, The New York State Funeral Directors Association. The Memorial Chapel has been a member of Kavod, The Independent Jewish Funeral Directors Association since 1994. Levine is a past officer of Kavod.

Levine and his wife Jane were the 2010 recipients of Hadassah Capital District Anshei Chesed Award. Other community service awards include one from the congregation of Ohav Shalom, The Albany Jewish Community Center’s Pillers of the Community Award and the Friendship Circle’s Extraordinary Friends and Heroes Award.

Volunteer community efforts include the Ronald McDonald House in Albany and participation in walkathons and benefits for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The Covenant Award was last presented in 2010.