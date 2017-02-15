B’nai Sholom to screen award-winning French drama ‘The Other Son’ on Feb. 18

ALBANY–B’nai Sholom Reform Congregation in Albany will present a screening of “The Other Son,” a French drama filmed in the Middle East about two young men, one Israeli and one Palestinian, who discover they were switched at birth. “The Other Son” will be shown Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the synagogue, 420 Whitehall Rd., Albany.

Two babies, Joseph (Jules Sitruk) and Yacine (Medhi Dehbi), are born at about the same time in an Israeli hospital. One is Israeli; the other, Palestinian. The hospital is evacuated during a missile attack, and the two accidentally switched and raised by each other’s families for the next 18 years. This gives them both unique insight into the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as their headstrong families struggle with the startling revelation. The film tells the story of how the boys’ families deal with this news and how from being enemies they need to become a family.

Directed by Lorraine Lévy, the 2012 film received “Best Director” and “Tokyo Grand Prix” awards at the 2012 Tokyo International Film Festival. The 105-minute film is in French, English, Arabic and Hebrew with English subtitles. It is rated PG-13 for a scene of violence, language and drug use.

Refreshments will be available. Suggested admission is $5.

Information may be obtained at www.bnaisholomalbany.org or by contacting the B’nai Sholom office at 518-482-5283 or office@bnaisholom.albany.ny.us.