B’nai Sholom turns up the heat with ‘Chilipalooza’ cook-off on Feb. 4

ALBANY– The fifth Chilipalooza at B’nai Sholom, 420 Whitehall Rd., Albany will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, from 6 until 9 p.m. The Jewish-style cook-off contest, open to the public, will feature kosher-style recipes in one of two categories: meat (no pork or shellfish allowed), and vegetarian.

The audience will sample each recipe and vote for the best palate-pleasers. Winners will be determined after two rounds of tasting. The top three vote getters will receive awards.

Admission is $8 per person with a maximum of $20 per family. Contest entrants receive a $4 discount. Cornbread, fixings and beverages will be provided.

In addition, Shmaltz Brewing Co. returns with a “He’brew” Beer Tasting Table for those 21 years of age and older. Ten dollars will buy five beer-tasting tokens and a souvenir glass.

Cook-off, contestants should plan to arrive at the synagogue by 5:30 p.m. with their chili pre-heated in crockpots set on “low.” Other contest rules and information may be obtained at B’nai Sholom office at 518-482-5283 or office@bnaisholom.albany.ny.us.