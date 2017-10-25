Can you fress? hot dog eating contest set

Hillside, N.J. – Abeles & Heymann (A&H), makers of kosher hot dogs and deli, is looking for contestants to take part in the first A&H Kosher Hot Dog Eating Contest set to take place on Tuesday, Nov.14, at 2 p.m. at the A&H Kosherfest booth #609. All contestants will gain access to the industry only, Kosherfest and compete wearing A&H T-shirts and hats. First, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will receive cash prizes (Amex gift cards) from $400 to $100 and the 1st place winner will receive a trophy.

Entry forms may be obtained at https://ahkosherfest.pgtb.me/CKvtWC. Contest runs from now until November 6. Also, on site at the Kosherfest event on Nov.14, people can stop by the booth until 12:30 for a chance to be one of the six contestants.