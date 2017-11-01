Cantor Alberto Mizrahi in concert at Temple Israel in Albany on Nov. 5

Cantor Alberto Mizrahi will perform cantorial, Yiddish, Israeli, Ladino and operatic pieces in the main sanctuary of Temple Israel, 600 New Scotland Ave., Albany on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2 p.m. Mizrahi, cantor at Temple Israel from 1970-75, will share the stage with Temple Israel’s current cantor, Rogerio Marx and the Ne’imah Jewish Community Chorus.

Greek-born tenor, Mizrahi, considered one of the world’s leading interpreters of Jewish music, is hazzan of Anshe Emet Synagogue, Chicago.

Mizrahi has sung with major symphony orchestras in the United States, Europe, and Israel, has been featured on PBS multiple times. He has performed with the late legendary jazz pianist Dave Brubeck, the late Theodore Bikel, Howard Levy and the Trio Globo (Matza to Menorah) and understudied Luciano Pavarotti in “Ballo in Maschera” with the Miami Opera.

He has also performed before U.S. Presidents, George W. Bush at the White House Chanukah celebration and for Barack Obama, at the U.S. Capitol during the Days of Remembrance.

Mizrahi is president of the Cantors Assembly, on the Board of the Jewish Theological Seminary, United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, Mercaz, Zamir Choral Foundation and on the faculty of the H.L. Miller Cantorial School-J.T.S., New York.

Tickets purchased by Nov. 4 will be $36. Cost will be $40 at the door. Students may attend for $18. Sponsorship opportunities and other information may be obtained by contacting Nancy Bell at Temple Israel, 518-438-7858.