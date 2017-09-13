Carmels to relate Six-Day War memories at Shabbos House on Sept. 18

ALBANY–Two Israel Defense Force veterans of the Six-Day War, Eitan Evan and Ephy Carmel, will share their memories of the 1967 war, and the days that led up to it and the days that followed, at a 50 years commemoration event to be held for students and community. The program, at the Shabbos House, 320 Fuller Rd., Albany, will be on Monday evening, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.

In addition, Rabbi Israel Rubin, director of the Chabad of the Capital District, will share his memories and perspectives of that time including memories of the late Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson’s words of reassurance and encouragement during the tense days leading up to the war. He will also discuss the rebbe’s launch of a tefillin campaign as a result of the war.

Parking is available at the nearby Dutch Quad Student Lot, at the University ofAlbay in the first few rows closest to Shabbos House.

The Shabbos House at 518-438-4227 or by e-mail: mail@shabboshouse.com,

http://www.shabboshouse.org/six-day-war-memories-50-years/ can provide details.