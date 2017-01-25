Casino Style Secret Sunday Event for young adults to be held in conjunction with Super Sunday

NextDor, the Next Generation of Leadership, young adult division, of the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York, will hold its second annual “Secret Sunday Event” on Sunday, Jan, 29, 6 p.m. at the Pearl Street Pub in downtown Albany.

The “Monte Carlo” themed evening will feature gaming, cocktails, kosher food and live music, plus personal stories from NextDor cabinet members.

The event is black tie optional and open to all individuals ages 22 to 40.

Organizers explained that the event is an opportunity to make a 2017 gift to the Federation/Israel Campaign. All proceeds go to Israel/overseas, SOS services and local needs.

The ticket options for the event are as follows: $25 includes entrance, two drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and 10 poker chips; $50 includes entrance, two drinks, hors d’oeuvres, plus 30 poker chips and $25 automatic donation; or $75 includes entrance, two drinks, hors d’oeuvres, plus 50 poker chips and $50 automatic donation. There will be an option to purchase additional poker chips during the evening.

Registration may be obtained at www.jewishfedny.org/events/secretsunday2017, or by calling Rebecca Miller, director of NextDor, at 518-783-7800, ext. 225.