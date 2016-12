TROY – The Beth Tephilah congregation invites the Jewish community to join with them in an American “Jewish tradition” of Chinese cuisine on the 25th! From 2-5 p.m. on that Sunday eggrolls and latkes and doughnuts will be featured in a Chanukah party at the synagogue, 82 River St. Arts and crafts, music, and contests will also be offered.

Information may be obtained at 518-894-3490.

Admission for adults will be $5 Children may attend at no cost.