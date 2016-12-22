Chanukah Wonderland  to feature skating, menorah parade

ALBANY–Bethlehem Chabad will host its annual Chanukah Wonderland celebration at the Bethlehem YMCA, 900 Delaware Ave., Delmar, on Monday, Dec. 26, at 2:30 p.m.

Ice skating, snow cones, Chanukah crafts, a bounce house, and refreshments will be featured. Admission will be free but there will be a $5 skate rental fee.

Following the frozen celebration there will be a menorah car parade at 4 p.m. to the Four Corners where a public menorah lighting with a new menorah (sponsored in part by the Bethlehem Rotary Club) is scheduled.

Refreshments will follow at the new Bethlehem Chabad building, 393 Delaware Ave., Delmar. Information and registration may be obtained at 518-439-3310, www.BethlehemChabad.com.