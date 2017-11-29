Clifton Park JWC sets Dec. 18 program

CLIFTON PARK–The Jewish Women’s Circle (JWC) of the Clifton Park Chabad will host a night out for women only at Arts & Glass at the Clifton Park Center at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec.18. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to create a glass-fused dish and also celebrate Chanukah .

Hostesses for the event are Varda LeMonds, Erica Schumacher and Rochelle Treiber. Reservations, which are required, may be made with Leah Rubin at 518- 495-0779, jwc@cliftonparkchabad.com.

The fee for the event is $22.

Clifton Park women got together on Sunday Nov. 5. for a Challah and Babka bake at the Clifton Park Senior Community center. From left to right, Sandy Rybaltowski, Ronda Ross, Elaine Lowenberg and Rochelle Treiber.