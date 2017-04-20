Our next print edition will be April 27.
Clifton Park women to review salads and gardens

CLIFTON PARK–The Clifton Park Jewish Women’s Circle will host “Salad Creations- Chopped!” on Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m. at Hannaford Clifton Park.  Attendees will stir up a variety of fresh garden greens and veggies with a store  nutritionist, Merissa Prignon. In addition, they will explore: “Back to the Garden” and dine on garden fresh salads.
Hostesses for the evening are Elaine Lowenberg, Judy Holmes and Lucille Schwartz.

Suggested admission donation is $10. Leah Rubin, Chabad Clifton park codirector, at 495-0779 or jwc@cliftonparkchabad.com can provide reservations and details.

