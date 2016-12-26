Climate change timely topic for CGOH Brotherhood: Dr. Randy Simon shares his  expertise

By BOB MICHAELS

Breakfast-and-A-Speaker Program chairperson

SCHENECTADY–“Climate Change, Geo-engineering, and the Nuclear Option” was the topic of physicist and Congregation Gates of Heaven (CGOH) member Dr. Randy Simon at the Sunday, Dec. 11, CGOH Brotherhood Breakfast-and-A-Speaker Program. Simon opened with a segment from “The Unchained Goddess,” a Frank Capra documentary warning of fossil fuel induced climate change as early as 1958.

Simon distinguished climate change from more variable weather. He showed nearly a half billion years of atmospheric carbon dioxide cycles peaking at under 283 parts per million. This year, however, CO2 levels topped 400 ppm…” Human activities are responsible for the preponderance of atmospheric CO 2 elevation, he asserted.

Simon explained, CO 2 levels at first increased mainly because trees were cut down, at a rate of about 15 billion per year, while human population increased along with industrialization, automobile use, and housing construction. He said, “We plant about five billion trees per year, too few to balance continued loss. Tropical rain forests are being cut at about 600,000 acres per year, and much of the logged land is used to graze cattle, which emit a more powerful greenhouse gas, methane, as a result of intestinal microbial processes.”

Other points made by Simon included: Methane also predominates in natural gas, and is released from melting permafrost, and from gas and oil exploration, production, and transmission. Polar ice melting is raising sea levels, and even creating a Northwest Passage exploited by cruise lines for tourism. Global average temperature is rising as a result of human activity, at a rate that varies over time and geography.

Simon evoked the image of tourists in glass-bottomed boats viewing Miami Beach beneath the sea.

According to the speaker, global climate change is controversial only in the United States. The science, according to Simon, is not controversial except among interested parties in the fossil fuel and related industries. He reported that the fossil fuel industry’s contributions to political parties have essentially bought influence and government subsidies. In contrast, green energy such as hydropower and solar power are declining in price, and beginning to outcompete even subsidized fossil fuel sources. Nuclear energy, in contrast, is clean but expensive, with long lag times for power plants in receiving permits for construction. ‘Nuclear fusion is a wild card, clean, effectively limitless, but irrelevant given the immediacy of the problem at hand,” he said.

Possible solutions mentioned by Simon include removing CO 2 biologically, via tree planting, or mechanically, via carbon capture. If pro-active measures fail, he suggested that we may have to rely on experimental climate geo-engineering, such as cooling the earth by increasing its reflectivity. Finally, populations can be moved. The Solomon Islands already has lost five islands; the South Pacific republic of Kiribati has purchased a replacement island in Fiji in anticipation of impending inundation. Even in the U.S., populations are moving, as in Alaska, and are preparing for rising waters.

The Sunday Times Union on the day of Dr. Simon’s presentation featured the Page One headline: Climate Change — Preparing for the Deluge: Because rising water “has to go somewhere,” Capital Region taking steps to meet challenge.