Cohen, Giwerc share history

David Giwerc, left,  introduced 97-year old Marthe Cohn, who had been part of French Resistance during WWII, and shared his own family’s Holocaust history at a recent  program of the Bethlehem Chabad. Cohn, the author of Behind Enemy Lines, told a crowd of 120 of how she, a French Jew of 20, served as a spy. Her  intelligence gathering was considered instrumental in allowing the Allies to break through the Siegfried Line — a line of defensive forts and tanks built by Germany in northern France — and enter German territory in 1945, leading to the end of the war.

On May 24, 2017
