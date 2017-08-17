Our next print edition will be August 17.
Conan O’Brien to film TV special in Israel ‘to help Jared Kushner’

JERUSALEM (JTA) –Talk show host Conan O’Brien will film an episode of his “Conan Without Borders” series on TBS in Israel.

O’Brien made the announcement in a tweet in which he linked to a news story about President Donald Trump sending his senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner to Israel to help broker a peace deal with the Palestinians.

“Breaking: Conan O’Brien sends Conan O’Brien to Israel to help Jared Kushner. Stay tuned. #ConanIsrael#ConanWithoutBorders,” the tweet said.

O’Brien will film in locations throughout Israel over five days later this month, Ynet reported.

The CEO of Keshet Media Group, Avi Nir, and Israel’s consul general in Los Angeles, Sam Grundwerg, were involved in bringing O’Brien to Israel, Ynet reported.

It will be O’Brien’s first trip to Israel, Haaretz reported. He has previously filmed specials in South Korea, Cuba, Mexico and Armenia.

