Concert and barbecue at Temple Israel on June 18

ALBANY–Cantor Rogerio Marx and the Temple IsraeI Cultural Arts Committee have announced an afternoon concert on Sunday June 18, at 4 p.m., featuring the voices and music of Cantor Yvon Shore, Cantor Marx, Adah and Joe Hetko, and the Hebrew Academy of the Capital District choir. The concert at the temple, 600 New Scotland Ave., will be followed at 6 p.m. by a Father’s Day barbecue. The concert will includ Broadway, Yiddish, Hebrew, Israeli and cantorial music.

Shore is the director of liturgical arts and music at HUC-JIR, Cincinnati. She has performed worldwide in places such as Jerusalem, Curacao, Berlin, San Francisco, New York and The Kennedy Center. She plays flute, piano, bass flute, guitar and other instruments.

Adah Hetko was born and raised in the Hudson River Valley. She started her music career by playing and singing with her dad, Joe. She has written for projects

ranging from a documentary about cargo ships to a spiritual retreat.

Joe Hetko is the middle and upper school music teacher at the Duane Stuart School in Rensselaer. He is a classically trained guitarist and a member of the Jim Sande Ensemble.

Marx has been the music teacher at the Hebrew Academy of the Capital District for the 2016-2017 school year. He will lead the school choir in song.

Tickets for the concert are $5 each. Children 12 and under are will be admitted free. The Temple Israel Men’s Club Father’s Day barbecue is an additional $5, but preregistration is required. Those planning to attend the combo may make reservations by calling the office at 518-438-7858, ext. 112 by Monday, June 12 to secure the $10 combo price.