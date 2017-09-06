Congregation Agudat Achim slates annual Carrot Festival for Sept. 10

SCHENECTADY– Congregation Agudat Achim announces the 39th annual Carrot Festival will be held on Sunday, Sept.10, on the grounds of the synagogue, 2117 Union St., Niskayuna, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event, which will be held rain or shine, is open to the entire community.

The festival will showcase foods and desserts, local produce, music and entertainment, vendors and crafters, and activities for children. A community service tent will highlight a variety of community-based agencies serving area residents. A pet adoption clinic and car show are will also be featured again this year. Ellis Medicine will distribute commemorative tote bags to the first 1,000 people to visit its booth.

The farmer’s market will offer produce and mums from Schoharie County.

As in years past, attendees will have an opportunity to experience foods tzimmes, Israeli salad, hummus, falafel, and brisket sandwiches. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be cooked on the grill. Children’s meals will also be available. Various carrot cakes will be available for dessert and to take home, including a gluten-free variety.

Activities to keep the younger festival-goers busy will include crafts, pony rides and a petting zoo. miSci-The Museum of Innovation and Science and Reptile Adventure will have booths. The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Department will provide safe child ID cards.

For the first time at a Carrot Festival, representatives from DKMS (formerly Delete Blood Cancer) will be signing up festival-goers as potential donors for the international bone marrow registry. “All they will have to do is swab their cheek and complete a form. Registering is simple, and I am excited that not only are we able to provide a great opportunity for our guests, we are able to perform a mitzvah for people around the world,” said Hillary Fink, Carrot Festival chairwoman. DKMS is an international not-for-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders by: creating awareness; recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life; raising funds to match donor registration costs; supporting the improvement of therapies through research; and supporting patients from day one of their diagnoses.

Information, about the festival is available from the synagogue’s office at 518-393-9211, or from the website at www.agudatachim.com.