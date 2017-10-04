Our next print edition will be October 12.
Congregation Beth Emeth to note Simchat Torah

Rabbi Scott Shpeen, left, and Cantor Jodi Schechtman unravel the Torah with Congregation Beth Emeth in 2016.

ALBANY–Congregation Beth Emeth invites the community to Simchat Torah celebrations at the temple, 100 Academy Rd. synagogue.

Simchat Torah and the consecration of students of the Einhorn Center for Jewish Education is slated for  5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the main sanctuary. An ‘Unravelling of the Torah’ will take place during the service. The service will be followed by a pasta dinner and dessert.

Registration for both the  Simchat Torah dinner is on the website at bethemethalbany.org. Deb Sokoler at 518-436-9761, ext. 230 or dsokoler@bethemethalbany.org can provide details.

