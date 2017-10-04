Congregation Beth Emeth to note Simchat Torah

ALBANY–Congregation Beth Emeth invites the community to Simchat Torah celebrations at the temple, 100 Academy Rd. synagogue.

Simchat Torah and the consecration of students of the Einhorn Center for Jewish Education is slated for 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the main sanctuary. An ‘Unravelling of the Torah’ will take place during the service. The service will be followed by a pasta dinner and dessert.

Registration for both the Simchat Torah dinner is on the website at bethemethalbany.org. Deb Sokoler at 518-436-9761, ext. 230 or dsokoler@bethemethalbany.org can provide details.