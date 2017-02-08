Our next print edition will be February 16.
Congregation Shaara Tfille to host Tu B’Shevat breakfast, romantic film

SARATOGA SPRINGS–Congregation Shaara Tfille has announced two February programs.

A breakfast and Tu B’Shevat seder is planned for Sunday, Feb. 12.  Breakfast will begin at 9:30 a.m. and be followed by the seder and a discussion titled, “A Celebration of Trees” at 10:30 a.m. Both will be  conducted by Rabbi Kenneth Blatt.

There is a $10 charge for breakfast.

Reservations for the Tu B’Shevat breakfast are requested by Feb 8.

A free dairy dinner and the romantic movie “When Harry Met Sally,” open to the community, have been set for Tuesday, Feb. 14. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 6:30 p.m.

The film will be shown on the congregation’s 10 ft. screen.

Reservations are requested by Feb. 10.

Reservations for either program may be obtained by calling  584-2370 or e-mailing saratogajcc@albany.twcbc.com.

